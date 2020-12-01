On Saturday, several downtown businesses experienced anti-mask protests as a group of demonstrators reportedly went from business to business criticizing employees for following government health mandates meant to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, write Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe and Tommy Simmons. The disruption comes after a new public health order from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean took effect Nov. 23.
The order continues Boise's mask requirement with a heavier emphasis on enforcement. The city guides businesses to call non-emergency dispatch to seek police help with enforcement and residents to call the clerk's office to report business violations.
The Boise Police Department on Saturday received 19 calls from downtown businesses about a group of protesters going into stores without masks, according to department spokeswoman Haley Williams.
“After responding to multiple of these calls, officers were able to contact a portion of the group and have a conversation with them about the public health order and their activities," she said.
Blake Frederick, an employee at Blue Sky Bagels in downtown Boise, said those protesters came to the bagel shop where he works. Without attempting to order food or beverages, the protesters took videos of the employees and expressed displeasure at “their rights being taken away” by the mask policy, Frederick said.
“It was just obnoxious,” he said.
Mike Rogers, proprietor of Precious Metal Arts, a retail art and jewelry store in downtown Boise, said on Saturday he watched a group of about 10 protestors “crashing” downtown businesses.
Since Nov. 23, the police department has received roughly 50 calls from businesses to report trespassing, including the 19 from Saturday, Williams confirmed. To date, she said, police have written one trespassing citation, although she didn’t say if it was connected to Saturday’s incidents.
Multiple local conservative groups, such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation and People’s Rights, are encouraging their followers to defy Boise’s health order. Last week, People’s Rights, an advocacy group led by Ammon Bundy, coordinated a campaign of callers in an attempt to clog the city’s dispatch phone lines. The group has also protested outside the mayor's family home.
