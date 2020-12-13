Just a week after the owner of a downtown Boise jewelry shop posted a strongly-worded sign about face masks on the door of his business, the shop has been burglarized, reports Brian Holmes of KTVB-TV, our Idaho Press news partner. Last week, KTVB reported on the story of Precious Metal Arts owner Mike Rogers, who decided to put a sign on his door after a group of anti-mask protesters went around to several Boise businesses on Small Business Saturday to protest Boise's mask ordinance.
Rogers' shop on 8th Street was spared that day and nobody dropped in to harass him. but seeing what the protesters were doing prompted him to post a sign that reads, in part, "I require masks to enter. There are no exceptions... If you are one of the morons protesting the mask ordinance, stay out. I will consider it to be an assault if you enter and I'll respond accordingly."
He also noted that if someone has a medical condition that precludes a mask, he would be "happy to meet you outside."
Since then, Rogers has received a lot of support, but also a lot of negative feedback.
He told KTVB he's gotten threats, both to his business and personally, for putting up the sign.
Then on Thursday morning, Rogers posted on Twitter that his shop had been broken into - the door smashed and the sign on the floor. Losses were significant. You can see Holmes' full story here at ktvb.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.