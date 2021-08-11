We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Terri Pickens Manweiler, center, stands with supporters as she's introduced by state Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise. Pickens, at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, announced that she'll run for lieutenant governor in 2022 as a Democrat.
Boise Attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler launched her campaign for Idaho’s open lieutenant governor seat in 2022 today as a Democrat, in a race that already has drawn three high-profile Republican hopefuls. “I am not a politician. I have never been a politician,” Manweiler said in her announcement at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.
“I’m a small business owner. I’m a volunteer. I’m a wife and I’m a mother. I’m running because I have a vision for Idaho, a vision of the Idaho I was born in, that I was raised in, and the Idaho where I chose to raise my children.”
Manweiler, who was a lifelong Republican until 2016 and has never run for partisan office before, said, “These past few years have been hard for all of us and for our state and especially our country. It’s time for change. It’s time for unity, not division. It’s time for healing and growing. And it’s time for new leadership.”
Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a Republican, is running for governor next year, challenging sitting GOP Gov. Brad Little, rather than seeking re-election. Republicans who have already announced they’re running for the part-time post include current House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley; former state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d’Alene; and current state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.