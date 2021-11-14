Boise’s historic preservation code has new teeth, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Last week, Boise City Council members approved new penalties for violating the code, which regulates improvements or demolitions of both residential and commercial properties within Boise’s 10 historic districts.
City staff now can enforce a six-month construction delay when rules are broken, such as when historic trees are removed or historic buildings are demolished without permits.
Previously, city staff had little authority to penalize violators of the code. Rule-breakers could face a $1,000 fine, but city officials said fines are difficult to implement, and they aren’t much of a deterrent, anyway.
Councilman Patrick Bageant said, “Rather than imposing a uniform fine for everybody that obviously affects different people differently based on their means, it imposes essentially a stop-work order, which slows and delays the development, can cause all kinds of problems and is really cumbersome for everybody in an equal way.”
Preservation advocates recently have called for stronger enforcement of the historic preservation code, after homes in the North End and East End were demolished, or partially demolished, and 10 mature trees were removed without permits.