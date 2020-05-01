The city of Boise has announced that it won’t open any of the city’s six outdoor swimming pools at all this summer, due to COVID-19 concerns, public safety issues, and “cost evaluations based on a shortened season.” Said city Parks Director Doug Holloway, “The health and safety of our residents is important – and this was a very tough call. After taking into consideration the continued protocols surrounding physical distancing and limited group gatherings that will be in place for the foreseeable future, and understanding the impact that would have on our admissions and fiscal accountability, we believe it is the right decision for the city and the community. We know this is disappointing news for many families and we look forward to reopening safely in 2021.”
The decision means that the city’s youth summer recreational swim team also will be canceled in 2020, and the city will not offer any swimming lessons this summer, the city announced in a press release. Boise’s six public outdoor pools are Borah, Fairmont, Ivywild, Lowell, South, and the Natatorium Pool & Hydrotube.