This image shows a Bogus Basin employee snowboarding this week in Stump Bowl, an area off the Paradise run on the resort's backside that this year has become an official named run; there also are several newly cut or gladed runs set to open at Bogus this year.
With more than 35 inches of new snow in the past week, Bogus Basin announced today that the Superior and Bitterroot lifts will open this Saturday, bringing the mountain to full winter operations. "The recent storm left the mountain in great shape, especially on the groomed runs," Director of Skier Services Jamie Zolber said in a news release.
"We do advise guests to watch out for unmarked obstacles while enjoying their early-season turns."
Another thing to watch out for: Ice and snow on the road. Today's drive was particularly slick, according to reports I've heard from those who headed up today.
Skiers also are advised to purchase their lift tickets online in advance if they don't have season passes, as numbers are capped.
Bogus Basin, located 16 miles north of Boise, is a non-profit community ski and summer resort that boasts seven chairlifts, two alpine lodges and a Nordic lodge, a tubing hill and mountain coaster, and 2,600 skiable acres, including 175 that are lighted for night skiing. There's more info online here at bogusbasin.org.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.