Although it’s warm and sunny in the valley right now, Bogus Basin has announced that thanks to snowmaking and some snow-moving, it’ll open a terrain park this weekend for hike-and-ride access, which it calls the earliest pre-season access to snow the non-profit mountain resort has offered in its 75-year history. “With our new snowmaking system, we were able to blow a bunch of snow last week with the nice temperatures, so for the first time ever we’re going to have a terrain park open in October at Bogus Basin,” said Corey McDonald, terrain park director. “We’re going to have to push out some snow today and set up a park for you tomorrow. It’ll be a hike park Saturday and Sunday, 11-4.”
Masks are required, both on the snow and in the area; grab-and-go food will be available for sale.
The resort reported on social media, “Temperatures have been on our side. The cold, dry air allowed our snowmaking crew to let it fly for 82 straight hours, getting coverage over Upper & Lower Ridge, Coach, and across the lower base area.” There’s more info and a YouTube video online here.