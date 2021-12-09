Here's some wintry news, to match the major chill in the air: Bogus Basin will open Friday - that's tomorrow - for seven-day-a-week operations. Only runs served by snowmaking will be open for now, but the non-profit community ski resort 16 miles north of Boise "will open additional terrain as conditions allow," it announced this afternoon.
“We are pleased to announce the start of daily operations at Bogus Basin on snowmaking served runs,” Director of Mountain Operations Nate Shake said in a news release. “With a considerable amount of snow in the forecast, we are ready to open additional terrain as soon as conditions allow.”
Bogus is expecting snow over the weekend; updates will be on its website at bogusbasin.org. Tomorrow, the Deer Point (No. 1) and Coach chairlifts will operate, along with the Easy Rider and Explorer surface lifts. Also opening for 7-day operations will be the Frontier Point Nordic Center, with the Nordic Highway groomed for skiers only; additional trails there will open for skiing and snowshoeing when conditions permit.
Bogus is strongly recommending advance online purchase of lift tickets, as numbers will be limited. The Simplot Lodge will be open, while the Pioneer Lodge will open for restroom and locker access only. Rentals and lessons will be available.
The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will be operating only on weekends and holidays, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., so it won't be open on Friday.
Friday hours for skiing will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., shifting to 9-4:30 for the weekend.
Lift tickets will be discounted Friday, with an adult full-day ticket at $39 and a beginner lift ticket at $15.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.