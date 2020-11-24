Bogus Basin, the non-profit community ski resort 16 miles out of Boise, announced today that not only will it be opening on Friday, it'll open all 10 of its lifts, including the backside and the entire mountain, but for season passholders only. “This has been Bogus Basin’s lucky year for early snowstorms, and snowmaking conditions,” General Manager Brad Wilson said in a news relase. “It’s pretty amazing to be opening this early with great coverage throughout the area.”
No day lift tickets will be sold throughout the holiday weekend; it'll just be for season passholders. After the weekend, Bogus will close for two days, then reopen for seven-day-a-week operations. The resort also released its guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“I can say with certainty that our team has done everything we can to keep our staff and guests safe. Now we need the community’s support. The success of the season depends on our collective willingness to follow our guidelines. It’s that simple,” Wilson said.