People are desperate to get out of the house during the winter, and Bogus Basin has offered the nearest escape valve for the Treasure Valley for decades, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. But this year, things have looked different due to COVID-19 regulations at the resort to keep skiers, snowboarders and staff safe.
The nonprofit mountain resort has limited capacity this season and closed its indoor lodges for dining. Changes have ranged from strictly enforced masking requirements in lift lines and on chairlifts to limited-capacity lessons and cutoffs on ticket sales on busy days, forcing skiers to plan ahead.
“We’ve had to reimagine some of our processes," said Jamie Zolber, the resort’s director of skier services. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.