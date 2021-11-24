Bogus Basin announced Wednesday that it will open Thanksgiving Day with top-to-bottom skiing on the Showcase run, thanks to snowmaking. The resort will be open to season passholders only through Sunday; then, if conditions permit, will reopen the following Saturday for seven-day-a-week operations.
Bogus Basin, the non-profit community mountain resort 16 miles north of Boise, announced today that it will open Thursday to season pass holders, with top-to-bottom skiing and riding on the Deer Point (No. 1) and Coach chairlifts, along with the Easy Rider and Explorer surface lifts. The resort will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and also will open its Glade Runner mountain coaster to the public.
Conditions permitting, the resort plans to open for seven-day-a-week operations starting Dec. 4.
Snowmaking has blanketed the Showcase and Coach's Corner runs and the Explorer Terrain Park just above the base area with ample coverage to open, the resort reported. "I couldn't be more pleased with what our snowmaking team has done to make this happen," said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson. "It's awesome we can open top-to-bottom on Showcase exclusively on machine made snow. More trails will be added as soon as weather permits."
Bogus Basin's snowmaking system, first installed before the 2018-19 season, was expanded this summer; it's now the second-largest in Idaho, trailing only Sun Valley.
After Sunday, Bogus will close until Saturday Dec. 4, when it hopes to reopen seven days a week. For more info and updated conditions, go to bogusbasin.org.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.