With an eye toward both environmental and financial sustainability, Bogus Basin has launched a new transportation initiative that includes new bus service, a new park-and-ride lot and reserving the entire main parking lot at its lower lodge for carpools. The plan was developed over the past year with help from surveys, stakeholder input and research conducted by a team of Executive MBA students at Boise State University.
“It was a combination of, on the busiest days, our parking lots were getting busier, and also we’re stepping up our efforts around sustainability and stewardship,” said Susan Saad, director of the Boise-area ski resort's community and customer relations.
Parking has been a growing issue at ski areas across the country, including at Bogus. Saad said she recently participated in a ski industry conference panel focusing on how resorts are “looking to find creative solutions for encouraging ride-sharing in a way that reduces emissions and helps with kind of the growth of the industry.”
In other states, some ski resorts have begun charging for parking. “At this time, we are not considering that,” Saad said Thursday.
