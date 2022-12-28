Bogus Basin fireworks

Bogus Basin will mark Jan. 1 this year with fireworks, a torchlight parade, and other events on the mountain as it celebrates the non-profit resort's 80th year.

On New Year's Day this Sunday, Bogus Basin will be celebrating both the new year and its 80th anniversary season, with fireworks, a torchlight parade, free cookies and hot chocolate at 5:15, music, an all-day ski event and more.

"We are excited for the community to join us in celebrating 80 years of Bogus Basin," said the resort's general manager, Brad Wilson, who will serve as grand marshal of the torchlight parade.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

