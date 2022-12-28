On New Year's Day this Sunday, Bogus Basin will be celebrating both the new year and its 80th anniversary season, with fireworks, a torchlight parade, free cookies and hot chocolate at 5:15, music, an all-day ski event and more.
"We are excited for the community to join us in celebrating 80 years of Bogus Basin," said the resort's general manager, Brad Wilson, who will serve as grand marshal of the torchlight parade.
The non-profit, community-owned ski resort will hold a "Ski 360 Degrees of Bogus" challenge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., an activity that includes taking a photo in front of each of the six chairlifts on all sides of the mountain, with a bonus for also stopping at the Frontier Point Nordic Lodge; while supplies last, those completing the challenge will get an 80th Anniversary commemorative pin.
From 3:30-7:30 p.m., a DJ will play music in the Simplot base area, and starting at 5:15, there will be free hot cocoa and cookies at the Bogus Basin pop-up tent in the base area. That'll be followed by the Torchlight Parade down the mountain, viewable from the base area, at 6:15 p.m.; and the fireworks at 6:30 p.m.
The events are part of a season-long celebration of the 80th anniversary. Bogus Basin will be open for skiing its regular hours on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There's more info online at bogusbasin.org.
