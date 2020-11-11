Bogus Basin received 11 inches of snow overnight, and likely will be cutting off season pass sales this week to maintain social distancing on the mountain this winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Season passholders will be given priority for skiing and riding at the non-profit, community owned resort just north of Boise; on busy days, day lift ticket sales will be limited.
“We just want to make sure that we’ll be able to safely manage the people on the mountain,” Susan Saad, director of communication and customer relations for Bogus, said today. “I know that it won’t be long before we’re cutting off those passes. A specific date has not been set; pass sales are robust now that the snow is falling.”
Full-access season passes are currently selling for $459 and are available on the resort’s website, www.bogusbasin.org. Saad said the resort doesn’t plan to limit sales of other types of passes, including night season passes and midweek season passes.
“With the great snowmaking conditions and natural snowfall, there’s a possibility we could open a week earlier than our Nov. 27 projected date,” she said. “That being said, the team on the mountain has a lot of work to do, and we’re putting a lot of COVID-19 safety modifications in place. So we’re monitoring that situation, and we’ll make an announcement on that.”
If that comes about, it’d be Bogus Basin’s earliest opening since the 1994-95 season, Saad said. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday’s print edition of the Idaho Press.