Bogus Basin, Boise's non-profit ski and mountain resort, announced today that it plans to hire 400 people over the next 30 days for its upcoming winter season, which is set to start with the opening of skiing and riding on Nov. 27. Positions, which include full-time, part-time and weekend-only jobs, include ski lift operators, ski patrol, food and beverage, rental operations, snow cat operators and more, with some entry level and some requiring skills.
"We are looking for motivated candidates who enjoy working in a fun and dynamic team environment," Brad Wilson, general manager, said in a statement today.
Benefits include free season passes, free transportation to and from the mountain 16 miles north of Boise, and discounts on food, lessons and equipment rentals.
Due to COVID-19, the resort won't hold its traditional job fair. Instead, prospective employees are being asked to view open positions on the resort's website, www.bogusbasin.org, and apply online.