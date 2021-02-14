For the first time in its 79-year history, Bogus Basin this year is offering a year-round pass, called the True Bogus Season Pass. Season pass sales start Feb. 19, and the lowest deals of the year will be offered through Feb. 28.
The new year-round pass will go for $449 per adult this month and start at $569 after March 1. It includes unlimited access to alpine and Nordic skiing and snowboarding in the winter, season-long mountain bike park lift access and scenic lift/hiking access in summer. True Bogus Season Pass holders will also receive benefits such as free tickets to partner resorts, discounted activities at Bogus Basin, and free membership in the Powder Alliance — a reciprocal season pass program at 18 ski resorts.
A winter season pass for Alpine lift access will sell for $369 per adult, or $499 starting March 1. Numerous other options also are available at the non-profit ski resort 16 miles north of Boise. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.