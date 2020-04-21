Idaho’s state Board of Examiners voted unanimously this morning to reduce the public school appropriation for this year by $18.9 million in accordance with the 1% holdback Gov. Brad Little announced March 27 on all agencies due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the cuts mostly in the discretionary portion of the budget. Alex Adams, Little’s budget chief, said, “By focusing on the discretionary side, it’s providing the maximum flexibility to the school districts.”
State School Superintendent Sherri Ybarra submitted a letter to the Board of Examiners supporting the plan, saying her staff worked with the governor’s staff on it, and that it “will accomplish the 1% reduction in a way that is least disruptive to our education system.”
The plan also includes some reductions in funding for classroom technology, IT and professional development, but Adams said some of those, including technological costs for shifting Idaho’s schools to online instruction amid the pandemic, should be reimbursable from federal COVID-19 aid funds.
The 1% holdback that Little announced March 27 totals $40 million, and exempts only direct response to COVID-19 or direct health care services. When he issued it, the governor said, “I want to assure Idahoans that, although the state budget will be impacted, we have a plan to meet our constitutional requirement for a balanced state budget without having to raise taxes.”
The holdback came in anticipation of drops in state tax revenue due to the spiraling economic impact of the pandemic. State agencies are being directed to complete the cuts by May 15; in the case of public schools, the plan was developed to prevent the cuts from coming directly out of the Public Education Stabilization Fund, or PESF.
“These reductions will provide school districts with the flexibility they need to accomplish the executive order while minimizing the impact on students and school personnel,” Adams wrote in a letter to the Board of Examiners, which is chaired by governor and includes the Secretary of State and Attorney General, with the state controller serving as ex-officio secretary.
“Importantly, the proposal ensures the reduction is not simply shifted to the Public Education Stabilization Fund, as this rainy-day fund will be critical in the coming years to ensure our strategic investments in education are maintained,” Adams wrote.