The State Board of Education Wednesday approved a temporary proposed rule allowing Idaho schools to use student enrollment rather than in-person attendance as a way to calculate state funding, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Sami Edge. The move was intended to offer funding consistency during COVID-19 disruption, as students move between learning in person, online, or a mix of both. The new rule uses full-time equivalent student enrollment to determine school funding, allowing schools to count students who are learning remotely for funding purposes.
“This rule is not measuring how much time the student is spending in attendance. It is measuring their minutes of courses per week, for funding purposes, and then we would expect and hope that the school district staff is making sure that the students are really engaged in the educational process,” said Tim Hill, associate deputy superintendent at the State Department of Education.
The board unanimously approved the rule, though they acknowledged it’s a move that’s bound to make some legislators uncomfortable. Chief Planning and Policy Officer Tracie Bent said she discussed this proposal with a legislative working group this summer, and some lawmakers said they felt the move should be a legislative decision, instead of a rule enacted by the State Board.
Legislators will still have the opportunity to decide in January whether the rule should stay or be replaced.
