...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
From left, state Controller Brandon Woolf, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth prepare to convene as the state Board of Canvassers on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, to certify the general election results.
Idaho's state Board of Canvassers met today to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election, finalizing all the numbers. The board, which is chaired by Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and also includes state Controller Brandon Woolf and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, also reviewed the results of election audits in eight counties.
Seven of the eight came out with exact matches to the unofficial counts; the eighth was off by a single vote, but that discrepancy was accounted for by the difference between the machine-reading and hand-counting of the paper ballots, because a person could see a light mark that a machine might not pick up. The total number of ballots was identical.
Overall, turnout in the Nov. 8 general election came to 56.8% of registered voters stateewide, considerably lower than was expected. Due to early holiday deadlines today, I'll have a full report in this Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.