Canvassers prep small

From left, state Controller Brandon Woolf, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth prepare to convene as the state Board of Canvassers on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, to certify the general election results.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho's state Board of Canvassers met today to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election, finalizing all the numbers. The board, which is chaired by Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and also includes state Controller Brandon Woolf and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, also reviewed the results of election audits in eight counties.

Seven of the eight came out with exact matches to the unofficial counts; the eighth was off by a single vote, but that discrepancy was accounted for by the difference between the machine-reading and hand-counting of the paper ballots, because a person could see a light mark that a machine might not pick up. The total number of ballots was identical.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments