When Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, held a fundraising event last week to “encourage conservative Republican legislators” to sign a Trump-issued education pledge, and then proclaimed the event’s success in an official press release from her office, was that governing or campaigning?
When Gov. Brad Little sent out a press release last week proclaiming that Idaho “tops lists for states with most freedom,” which was that? What about his trip to a gala dinner at Mar-A-Lago, at state taxpayer expense, where he was recognized by former President Trump?
“They’re blurring the lines,” said Rita Kirk, professor and director of the Maguire Center for Ethics & Public Responsibility at Southern Methodist University.
“There’s the legal definition, and then there’s the ethical definition,” Kirk said. “Everybody wants good governance. Let’s just keep the lines clean.”
The issue could come up again and again in the coming months, as two of the state’s top elected officials face off in a GOP primary for governor. And other candidates for office also are blurring lines between campaigning and other aims, from GOP gubernatorial hopeful Ammon Bundy’s claim that his campaign activities around the state should satisfy his court-ordered community service for a criminal conviction, to Democratic hopeful Melissa Sue Robinson’s online fund drive for $1,100 to repair her car.