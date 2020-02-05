It’s not every day high school students from rural Idaho get to pitch an idea for a small business to a former New York State Superintendent of Banks, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. On Tuesday, three teams of students from different corners of the state got their chance to pitch ideas for startup companies to Diana Taylor, a longtime investment banker and Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg’s partner for two decades. She arrived in Idaho on Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on Bloomberg’s Boise campaign office and meet with potential voters; Taylor also took an hour to hear from some of Idaho’s aspiring business owners and offer them some advice.
Taylor said she is visiting some of the Super Tuesday states and others who vote later in March. The Boise campaign office will be one of dozens of offices the campaign has in 40 states. You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.