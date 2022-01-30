Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. “The need for blood is constant,” said Matthew Ochsner, regional communications director for the Red Cross. “Blood can’t be manufactured. The only way that blood arrives on hospital shelves is through the generosity of donors.”
But at the moment, the U.S. is experiencing the worst shortage of blood in almost a decade, Ochsner said. Red Cross officials are encouraging the public to make a donation appointment, walk in to donate without an appointment, or organize blood drives. All blood types are needed, Ochsner said.
“We understand it may be a little difficult right now to make a blood appointment for today, tomorrow ... but if you can’t find an appointment spot, please make an appointment to give in the weeks ahead because the need is always going to be there,” Ochsner said. “We are really working hard as an organization to build up that blood supply hospitals depend on.”
Meanwhile, KTVB's Joe Parris reports that advocates are speaking out on a U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy that bans gay and bisexual men from donating blood if they have had sexual contact with another male in the last three months. “It's harmful, it's hurtful. It's excluding millions of people from being able to donate blood,” Joseph Kibbe, Vice President of the Boise Pride Festival said.
Kibbe said it is very frustrating that people like him cannot donate blood, especially during a crisis.
“For me, it's personal and shameful to opt out of blood drives and explained to coworkers and other people that I can't donate blood based on just being a member of the LGBTQ Plus community," Kibbe said.
Blood donation restrictions on gay and bisexual men date back to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, KTVB reports.