Blaine County will participate in a clinical study to test a random sample of residents for the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies, the city of Ketchum announced Wednesday. Boise State Public Radio reports that antibody tests from a random sample of 400 residents will be sent to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and analyzed by researchers at the New York-based Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Local leaders hope the study will give a picture of how widespread the virus is within the community, and will eventually provide answers as to when it can "resume normal activity."
The partnership was initiated, in part, by Bill McLaughlin, the Ketchum fire chief. He reached out to his sister, an epidemiologist in New York state, who connected the county with the researchers in Albany, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter Rachel Cohen. Her full report is online here.