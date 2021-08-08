We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
A life-sized wood carving is adorned with a face covering in front of the Pioneer Saloon in Ketchum in August 2020. Blaine County was once one of the nation’s hotspots for COVID-19, but now it’s among the nation’s leaders in the percentage of its population that is vaccinated.
Last year, Blaine County was a hotspot for COVID-19 cases. Now the resort area is leading the state — and most of the country — in vaccinating its citizens, writes idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. More than 87% of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
Eighty percent of the county's residents are fully vaccinated, which puts the county in the top 10 among more than 3,000 counties nationwide. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.