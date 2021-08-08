Virus Outbreak Idaho Unemployment

A life-sized wood carving is adorned with a face covering in front of the Pioneer Saloon in Ketchum in August 2020. Blaine County was once one of the nation’s hotspots for COVID-19, but now it’s among the nation’s leaders in the percentage of its population that is vaccinated.

 Keith Ridler / Associated Press file photo

Last year, Blaine County was a hotspot for COVID-19 cases. Now the resort area is leading the state — and most of the country — in vaccinating its citizens, writes idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. More than 87% of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

Eighty percent of the county's residents are fully vaccinated, which puts the county in the top 10 among more than 3,000 counties nationwide. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

