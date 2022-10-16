Housing in Blaine County is so expensive teachers are living in the streets, and the shortage of affordable options has affected the school district’s ability to recruit and retain its workforce, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sadie Dittenber. “There are teachers who live in RVs parked on the streets or Forest Service land,” said Blaine County Education Association co-president Brenda Southwick, a Spanish teacher in the district.
“Showers are taken using gym memberships. Many are surfing from place to place, or constantly looking for roommate opportunities. They are essentially the roaming homeless teachers in this valley.”
The housing crisis is not lost on district leaders, who have spent more than a year searching for solutions.
Last October, the Board of Trustees approved a two-year pilot program to provide up to $500 of rental assistance per month to qualifying employees. The stipends come out of the district’s Financial Emergency Reserve Fund.
But to really make up for the shortage of affordable housing, said trustee Dan Turner who headed up the board’s workforce housing committee, the district needed to create its own housing. And at Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees brought the district one step closer to that reality.
The district and local nonprofit Advocates for Real Community Housing (ARCH) have partnered to build up to eight units of workforce housing on district-owned land. The units will be rented to qualifying staff – teachers, classified staff and administrators – for no more than 30% of their adjusted gross income.