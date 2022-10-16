Blaine County teacher home

At least 60 students at Wood River High School’s Residential Construction Academy worked on this home for over four years. It is the first home to be leased to a district employee.

 Idaho Education News

Housing in Blaine County is so expensive teachers are living in the streets, and the shortage of affordable options has affected the school district’s ability to recruit and retain its workforce, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sadie Dittenber. “There are teachers who live in RVs parked on the streets or Forest Service land,” said Blaine County Education Association co-president Brenda Southwick, a Spanish teacher in the district.

“Showers are taken using gym memberships. Many are surfing from place to place, or constantly looking for roommate opportunities. They are essentially the roaming homeless teachers in this valley.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments