Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll and Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers added their voices to those condemning Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland for reportedly threatening a woman with a gun and making racist comments about Native Americans, writes Post Register reporter Johnathan Hogan.
“The recent release of the Probable Cause Affidavit documenting the interviews around the alleged facts of the occurrence on November 10, 2021 between Sheriff Craig Rowland and the adult leader of a local church youth group has had significant and wide-ranging effects on our community,” Carroll wrote in the statement released Friday. “A trusted Law Enforcement officer has admitted to physically assaulting a neighbor and threatening her with his service handgun.”
Carroll’s statement said both the city of Blackfoot and the Blackfoot Police Department call for Rowland’s immediate resignation. The inclusion of the police department is significant because the department’s detectives are part of a joint detective division with the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff, who is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault, allegedly threatened and pointed a gun at members of a church youth group led by a longtime neighbor, then told authorities his actions came in part because of his concerns about "drunk Indians" and "reservation people around us that are not good people."
The Fort Hall Business Council, the governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, whose reservation is located in part in Bingham County, also called for Rowland to resign.