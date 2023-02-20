Since Idaho’s days as a territory, Black people have been coming here in search of opportunity: to work on the railroads, serve in the military, or leave southern states in the midst of terrifying hostility, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.

Despite that, Black history in Idaho is not the most well-documented. A legislative timeline of Black history in Idaho begins in 1805, with York, the servant of William Clark. York traveled with Clark and Meriwether Lewis through Idaho.


