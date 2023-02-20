Many Black Boiseans lived in the River Street neighborhood, including Erma Hayman. Hayman, with her husband, Lawrence, bought this house after racial discrimination prevented them from buying elsewhere in the city, according to the city of Boise.
Since Idaho’s days as a territory, Black people have been coming here in search of opportunity: to work on the railroads, serve in the military, or leave southern states in the midst of terrifying hostility, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
Despite that, Black history in Idaho is not the most well-documented. A legislative timeline of Black history in Idaho begins in 1805, with York, the servant of William Clark. York traveled with Clark and Meriwether Lewis through Idaho.
The next entry isn’t until 1860 — when Black people were among the “many miners, explorers, trappers, soldiers and cowboys” in Idaho.
One such miner, William Rhodes, amassed a fortune of $80,000 and made such an impact that Rhodes Creek was named after him — a clear example of a Black man coming to Idaho for opportunity.
Despite the dearth of information, Black people have been important contributors to Idaho history, from those whose legacy is remembered by many to those who worked to succeed their whole lives, without recognition.
“There’s so many everyday people that I have respect for,” said Cherie Buckner-Webb, Idaho’s first elected Black legislator. “There are so many people and they were great singers and they were great, hardworking everyday people that I never heard complain … they just persevered. That’s the strength and character of the people that I grew up (with), who were African-American.”