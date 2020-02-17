Three senators announced Sunday they plan to introduce a bill to boost the "circuit breaker" property tax break from $1,320 to $2,000, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. This property tax break can be used by people who are 65 or older, disabled, blind, or widowed, among other qualified groups. The bill, sponsored by Majority Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, and Sens. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, and Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, also would adjust the income thresholds.
Individuals making up to $32,000 a year would qualify, instead of the current $28,000 threshold, and the threshold also would go up for lower-income families.
Anthon says he hopes to see the bill introduced soon, but the senators are still in discussions with House leadership and need to find a sponsor there — the bill needs to start in the House since it will have a fiscal impact of about $6.6 million over two years. Anthon said they plan to recommend the money come from the state's Tax Relief Fund, a fund the state created last year for internet sales tax revenue.
