The Idaho Legislature had a tumultuous first day back in session Tuesday after its COVID-19-forced recess, with the House rejecting legislation raising the smoking age to 18, the Senate passing a restrictive anti-abortion bill along party lines, and a crucial budget bill failing in the House after members had questions about federal coronavirus aid to Idaho child care providers.
“It’s not going to make it shorter,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said of the House’s defeat of the budget bill for next year for a major division of the state Department of Health & Welfare, which had earlier easily passed the Senate. The move forces legislative budget writers back to the drawing board to draft a new budget bill; lawmakers can’t leave town without setting a balanced budget for the state.
A House committee also introduced a new version of a big transportation funding proposal, to pay for up to $1.6 billion in state road and bridge projects through bonding; along with an unexpected new bill to more than double an annual registration surcharge for Idahoans who drive electric cars from $140 to $300. Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who proposed both those bills, said those drivers avoid paying gas tax.
The first day back still had echoes of the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the Legislature to abruptly call an 18-day recess on March 19, as a House staffer who tested positive for the virus that day remained hospitalized more than two weeks later. House Chaplain Tom Dougherty opened the day by urging all to keep him in their prayers.
Still, many lawmakers declined to wear masks or observe social distancing as they gathered at the state Capitol.
Lawmakers are hoping to finish their session within two weeks; the Senate stayed in session until 7:50 p.m. Tuesday and the House is considering a possible Saturday session. “It won’t been smooth sailing from now ‘til the end,” Bedke said. “We’ll be in choppy waters, but we’ll get through it.”
