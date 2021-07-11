So far, the Idaho Legislature has been billed for more than $110,000 in fees for its private legal team that’s representing it in a court challenge of a restrictive new voter initiative law. The initial invoices, $55,078.50 each for the House and the Senate, cover only work done in May by the law firm Holland & Hart. The Idaho Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case June 29.
House and Senate GOP leaders opted to hire Holland & Hart attorney William Myers III, the former solicitor of the U.S. Department of Interior, rather than rely on the Idaho Attorney General’s office, which already is defending the law on behalf of the state. So both legal teams argued in favor of the law and submitted legal briefs to the court, with taxpayers funding both.
