Among the many legislative committees meeting this afternoon, the House Judiciary Committee voted to introduce a proposal from Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, to impose five-year mandatory minimum prison terms for an array of sex crimes, though committee members noted that the panel has worked in recent years to reduce mandatory minimum sentencing laws, not increase them. Christensen said he’s had “frustrated citizens come to me” concerned about sex offenders “receiving a slap on the wrist, basically.” He estimated his proposed bill would increase the state’s prison costs by about $5.7 million a year.
Among the questions he fielded from committee members was one from Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, an attorney, who noted that the code sections for which Christensen would apply the five-year mandatory minimum include some that could apply to consensual sex between high school students, “like, say, if one was 18 and the other 15. Would this bill make it mandatory to lock up a high school senior, boy or girl, who had a sexual encounter with another individual who was younger?” he asked Christensen.
Christensen responded, “I’ve never seen that kind of a conviction. … I’ve never seen a case like that.”
There was a smattering of “no” votes in the voice vote to introduce Christensen’s bill, which clears the way for a possible hearing on it.
During the same meeting, the panel had been scheduled to consider a new proposed bill from Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, regarding “fairness in rental applications.” Earlier in the session, Palmer introduced a bill to erase local government regulations on rental application fees, like the $30 cap the city of Boise has imposed locally. But before the meeting started, Palmer was deep in conversation with several committee members, including Reps. John Gannon, D-Boise, and James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and lobbyist Doug Taylor of the Labrador Group about possible changes to the proposed bill. When the meeting started, that proposal was pulled from the agenda pending changes.
At the same time that House Judiciary met, 1:30, the Senate Judiciary Committee also was meeting; it agreed to introduce a proposed bill from its chairman, Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, to make changes to the Idaho Public Records Act’s provisions regarding custodians of records, clearing the way for a hearing on it as well. And the House Commerce Committee was holding a hearing on HB 464, legislation to ensure Idaho’s workers compensation system covers claims regarding damages from employer-required COVID-19 vaccines. The bill says “any accident or injury caused by such vaccination shall be compensable.”
“This is not a bill for or against COVID vaccines,” co-sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, told the committee. “That’s not what this is about.” Nevertheless, Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said she felt compelled to vote against the bill. Similar legislation passed the House 67-3 in November, but didn’t advance in the Senate.
After that vote, committee Chair James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, advised the panel that on Thursday, it’ll review a series of proposed concurrent resolutions designed to let lawmakers have a voice in allocations of American Rescue Plan Act funds that Gov. Brad Little is proposing to spend in a series of budget recommendations. “The governor’s office, they want to see us, I think, more involved,” Holtzclaw said. “This kind of allows us to have some input. … It gives us a voice when it comes to the budget.” Representatives of the governor’s office will address the committee about those on Thursday, he said.