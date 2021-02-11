The House has passed two bills to strip health districts and the Department of Health & Welfare from authority over schools, colleges or universities in Idaho regarding closures, mask orders or other restrictions relating to infectious diseases, but backers said the measures still call for collaboration with health authorities on those decisions. “This bill simply respects local control,” Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, told the House about HB 67, regarding schools, which she sponsored. “It clearly delineates who keeps control and who can keep the doors open of our schools. School boards and trustees are literally entrusted by the electorate to make those decisions.”
The move came a day after a Senate panel advanced a bill to the full Senate trimming back some health district powers regarding county-wide or district-wide public health orders, including mask mandates, with support from the districts themselves. That bill, SB 1060, is now pending in the full Senate.
DeMordaunt told the House, “I know many of you would agree, as Jefferson said, that the government closest to the people serves the people best.”
HB 67 addresses schools; HB 68, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, addresses higher education. HB 67 passed on a 65-5 vote; HB 68, on a 59-11 vote. Both bills were recommended by an interim working group of the House and Senate education committees for consideration in the August special session, but only consensus proposals were included in that; HB 67 passed the working group on only a 5-4 vote of the Senate portion of the panel, and a party-line vote of the House portion.
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise, said he voted against the schools bill earlier, but after doing substantial research, changed his mind and decided to support it. The law in question, on health orders regarding schools from the Department of Health & Welfare and local health districts, dates back at least to 1963, he said. At that time, the state Department of Health & Welfare and the state Department of Education jointly supported the law in a collaborative effort, McCrostie said. “This does seem to maintain the original intent of collaboration between the health departments and schools,” he told the House. “What it changes is that rather than the school board acting because the health district is directing a school to close, the school board is acting after consulting with the health district. … That collaborative nature is still maintained.”
Kerby, presenting the higher education bill, said it’s “putting the people charged with governing responsible for making these decisions.”
“I have the greatest respect for our health districts, they’re fantastic,” Kerby said. “But when I was talking to two different executive directors of health district boards, they like these bills, they want these bills to pass, because they did not want to govern. They want to advise, make suggestions, work with people. I think this will help clear things up.”
House passage of the two measures came a day after the Senate Health & Welfare Committee endorsed SB 1060, legislation from Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, that’s backed by the Idaho Association of District Boards of Health and trims back health districts’ powers with regard to county-wide or district-wide orders. Vick’s bill, now pending in the full Senate, would require county commissioners to pass a resolution within seven days to either accept or reject any county-wide health order for their county before it can take effect.
“What we’re most familiar with is the mask mandates,” Vick told the Senate committee. “That’s really what generated the controversy over the year, and what has sparked my interest in the issue.”
District-wide orders would have to be accepted by the commissioners in each county within the district to take effect in that county. In addition, SB 1060 changes violations of county-wide or district-wide public health orders from misdemeanors to infractions with fines of up to $50.
“I do think that there were many times that law enforcement was not going to issue a misdemeanor to somebody for not wearing a mask,” Vick said. He noted that his bill doesn’t change anything with regard to cities’ authority; they still can issue their own orders.
Mike Kane, lobbyist for the association of health districts, said the districts “have been working very closely with Sen. Vick.”
Kane said most of what health districts do doesn’t involve county-wide or district-wide orders, which are “probably 1% of our duties,” he said. “We’ve never experienced anything like this before, and we’ve been doing the best we can with what we have. But at the end of the day, it’s not unreasonable at all to suggest … the county commissioners make the decision.”
Bryon Reed, Bonneville County commissioner and chairman of the Eastern Idaho Health District board, testified remotely in favor of the bill. “I am doubtful that anyone imagined the boards of health may be required to issue public health orders to an entire county,” before the COVID-19 pandemic happened, he said. The bill, he said, “would have been helpful, I believe, and would have alleviated some of the concerns expressed by some of the residents in our counties this past year.”
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, the committee chair, said he thought his local health district, Central District Health, had “done an extremely good job,” and said, “The protests and the other things that have happened were to me very upsetting. I think this may minimize that.”