The Senate State Affairs Committee this morning voted to introduce a bill from Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, to require the legislative session to end each year “on or before the last Friday of March,” with exceptions including when two-thirds of each house votes to go longer. Guthrie introduced a similar bill last year, and it passed the Senate 26-8, but died in a House committee, and the Idaho Legislature held its longest session ever, running for a remarkable 311 days by the official count. That’s because, while the Senate adjourned sine die in May, the House just recessed, then came back in November before finally adjourning for the year.
“I think we have to re-establish that we are a part-time Legislature,” Guthrie told Eye on Boise. “That’s the intent, and that’s the expectation of our citizens.”
The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill; you can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.
The move comes as this year, every bill introduced in the Legislature is coming out with an emergency clause attached, which is unusual, and the emergency clause says it’ll take effect July 1 – which is also unusual, as that’s the date bills normally take effect without an emergency clause. July 1 is the start of the state’s fiscal year.
Yesterday, in a House committee, Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said, “My understanding is LSO (the Legislative Services Office) is putting this emergency clause in all legislation, because last year we didn’t sine die 60 days before July 1, in case we have a longer session again.”
Last year’s session ran so long that every bill that already had been passed had to be amended to add an emergency clause, because bills normally take effect 60 days after the legislature adjourns sine die, which means “without a day” and signifies they’re done for the year. But new laws – especially budget bills – need to take effect by the start of the new fiscal year.
Legislative Services Director Terri Kondeff told Eye on Boise this morning that Clow’s correct about the clauses added to each bill this year. “I have no information that we’re not going to sine die earlier than that,” Kondeff said. “We just want to make sure that we have all bases covered, and that the laws will take effect July 1 as intended.”
Here’s the clause that’s being added to every bill introduced this year:
“An emergency existing therefor, which emergency is hereby declared to exist, this act shall be in full force and effect on and after July 1, 2022.”
This year, shortly before the session began, House Speaker Scott Bedke said he was leaving the door open for the House to again recess, rather than adjourn, and that that would be up to a vote of the full House. He added, however, that he favors adjourning this year's session sine die by March 25.