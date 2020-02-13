Paul Shepherd Ways & Means

Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, addresses the House Ways & Means Committee on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the state Capitol.

Idaho Fish & Game commissioners would no longer have to declare their party affiliation, nor would the commission be required to be bipartisan, under new legislation introduced today by north-central Idaho Rep. Paul Shepherd. The move comes after Gov. Brad Little asked a Clearwater Region appointee to the commission to resign after discovering that he had changed his party affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated right before he applied for the post; the commission already had four Republicans, and it’s required by law not to have more than four members of any one political party.

There are no Democrats on the panel; the other three commissioners are listed as unaffiliated.

“Sometimes it’s hard to fill a vacancy, and the political party should have nothing to do with that,” Shepherd told the Idaho Press. “It should be do you care about fish and game.”

The party-split requirement was in the original 1938 voter initiative that created the Idaho Fish & Game Commission – the state’s first initiative. Numerous Idaho state boards and commissions are required by law to not be dominated by a single political party; for at least one of those, the Tax Commission, that requirement is spelled out in the Idaho Constitution; you can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday’s edition of the Idaho Press.

