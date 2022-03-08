oters in future elections for the College of Western Idaho board of trustees could only vote for the representative from their geographic zone, rather than for all the trustees, under legislation that passed the Idaho House on Monday.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, sponsored the bill, HB 738. It would only apply to community college districts with population of more than 250,000 – and there’s only one of those in the state.
“Here in the College of Western Idaho district, the counties of Ada and Canyon county combine to a population nearly enough to justify a third congressional district in the state of Idaho,” Chaney told the House. So candidates running in races that he said “garner as much attention as a high-profile school board race” have to reach out to hundreds of thousands of voters.
Chaney had introduced an earlier version of the bill that would have applied to all community colleges in Idaho, but said he “heard some feedback” that other areas didn’t support it. “I heard somebody say, ‘This seems like a Treasure Valley issue,’” he said. So, he said, “We’ll take care of the Treasure Valley and leave everybody alone that doesn’t want to be messed with.”
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, debated against the bill. “I think what’s good for the goose should be good for the gander,” he said. “I sympathize with the folks from the other community college districts who do not want this, and we don’t want it either.”
“I want a responsive board,” Nash said. “Me being able to vote for one trustee every four years is not a responsive board. Right now, I can vote for two or three every two years. I want a government that’s close to the people and responsive when we don’t like what they’re doing, and this bill doesn’t do that.”