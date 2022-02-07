Reps. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Mike Moyle, R-Star, introduced legislation this morning to allow cities to rebate property taxes back to taxpayers if they choose to. “That will allow a city to rebate excess property taxes it has on a voluntary basis and within the parameters that a city council chooses,” Gannon told the House Revenue & Taxation Committee this morning. “This merely grants the city the option to do this. Like our state, it would probably only be exercised occasionally. But in other words, cities could do with property taxes what the state is doing with income and sales taxes this year.”
Gannon said he and Moyle are planning an additional bill to provide the same option for counties. With little discussion, the committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing. The bill’s fiscal note says, “Property taxes are paid to the local cities, not the state. So regardless of if, or how, a rebate ordinance is enacted, there is no impact on state revenues. The fiscal impact upon a city budget will depend on how the city decides to proceed regarding these rebates.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.