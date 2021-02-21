A bill to allow all drivers in Idaho, regardless of their immigration status, to obtain driving credentials after the proper training course was introduced Friday in the Idaho Legislature, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. If it becomes law, S.B. 1132 would allow people without legal permanent residency in the U.S. to receive a Driver’s Authorization Card with proof of Idaho residency, such as a power bill and proof of person, such as a birth certificate.
“These limited requirements will help more people get the legal ability to drive, providing the potential to reduce burdens on the criminal justice system and reduce costs of judicial and law enforcement administration,” Sen. Jim Guthrie’s office said in a press release; Guthrie is sponsoring the bill.
