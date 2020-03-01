A bill passed the Idaho House on Friday that removes sections of Idaho code regulating the application of pesticides, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Sponsored by Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, HB 487 passed on a 52-12 vote; Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, was the only Democrat to vote for the bill. It will head to the Senate.
In her speech to the floor, Boyle said the Idaho State Department of Agriculture rules are more than 20 years old and were in desperate need of change. Boyle said the bill removes some words that have no definition in Idaho code and adds punishments and restrictions for pesticide applicators.
“When we use words that are not defined anywhere, the punishment can be arbitrary,” Boyle said on the House floor. “Since we are a nation of laws, we don’t like arbitrary punishments.”
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who voted no on sending the bill to the floor in the Agriculture Affairs Committee meeting Tuesday, said she had concerns with both HB 487 and the sections of Idaho code around pesticide application that the committee voted unanimously to approve earlier this session.
The sections of code removed regulations that prohibited: Aerial pesticide applicators flying low over densely populated areas and occupied structures; flying in certain wind speeds; and spraying pesticide near hazardous areas. With the removal of those Idaho code sections, pesticide applicators will be required to follow federal government regulations around pesticide application. The federal regulations around wind speeds are more lenient than Idaho code; the other federal rules are similar to Idaho code, but the removal of the them also removes the Department of Agriculture’s power to enforce code.
“Complaints (about pesticide application) now have to go to the Federal Aviation Association, we have no local rules,” Toone said during the floor session. She added, “leaving code enforcement up to the federal government is not the Idaho way.”
Among the regulations being removed are those that a company was cited under when Idaho farm workers working in a field in Parma were hospitalized after a cropduster sprayed the field next to them last spring; a cropduster industry association is pushing for both the bill and the rules changes.