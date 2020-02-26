A bill that would remove regulatory language and change the Idaho State Department of Agriculture penalty enforcement for aerial pesticide applicators was sent to the House floor Monday, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek, despite concerns raised in an Idaho Attorney General's opinion issued shortly before the committee meeting. The opinion weighed in on both the bill, HB 487, and an earlier committee decision to remove sections in Idaho's administrative code to reduce crop duster restrictions.
The attorney general's office wrote the letter in response to questions from Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who expressed concerns with the legislation; it's sponsored by a crop dusting industry group.
Last May, a dozen Idaho farm workers were hospitalized after a crop duster sprayed a field near where they were working in Parma.
