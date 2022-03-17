After a lengthy hearing and lots of questions, a divided House Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted 10-7 to send HB 782, legislation pairing a small raise for Idaho judges next year with extensive changes in the makeup of the Idaho Judicial Council and its process for nominating judges, to the full House with no recommendation.
That vote came after a motion to kill the bill died, 7-10, and another to table it died by the same tally, though two committee members switched sides between the motions.
The move comes over the objections of the courts, who have launched a broad-based committee to study the issue over the next year and pleaded for more study before making such significant changes to a system that's been in place since 1967. Under the bill, the Judicial Council would increase from seven to 11 members, and the governor would appoint all but the chair, who would remain the chief justice of the Supreme Court. Currently, the governor appoints just the three non-attorney members.
The bill also would authorize the governor to reject a list of nominees from the council, on a one-time basis, and get a new list of nominees with all new names.
In addition to vetting nominees for open judgeships, the Idaho Judicial Council is responsible for judicial discipline in cases of wrongdoing by judges.
Ken McClure of the Idaho Liability Reform Coalition, which includes some of the state's largest businesses, told the committee, "The selection of judges, it's kind of an 'old boys club.' And I don't mean that in a gender way, as much as I mean it in a closed way."
McClure said his coalition has been backing changes to the council since last spring. "I thought that there was room for improvement in the way the Judicial Council functions ... and the way its recommendations go to the governor," said McClure, a prominent attorney.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, who is co-sponsoring the bill with House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said, "We have good judges in this state, but this is an opportunity to improve transparency."
Senior District Judge Juneal Kerrick, representing the Idaho Supreme Court, said, "This is a policy decision, this is for you to decide. But as a decider, and I can tell you just from my own experience, over the years the decisions I regret the most were the ones where I felt rushed into something and didn't get necessarily all the facts I needed, or the ... information wasn't available to me. So a decision is only as sound as the information on which it's based."
Kerrick said she liked some of the ideas in the bill, but thought they needed more vetting. "This bill also links the council changes with a judicial pay bill, and that is both difficult and disconcerting," she told the committee, "because the value of the work of all the trial judges who sit in your districts should stand on its own, and policy decisions that you are needing to make shouldn't spill over. They're not the things that the vast majority of judges have anything to do with. And that is of critical concern in the way this bill has been presented."
