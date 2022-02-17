Rep. Heather Scott’s bill to forbid school districts or other local taxing districts from rerunning a bond election for 11 months after failing to reach the 66.67% supermajority passed the House this morning, 43-26; it drew bipartisan opposition. “It is definitely a policy change on how government does business,” Scott, R-Blanchard, told the House, saying, “No means no.”
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, a longtime teacher, noted that “nearly every district that has run a bond twice in the same year” did so because a majority of voters supported it, just not enough to meet the two-thirds supermajority requirement. She cited nearly a half-dozen specific examples in school districts around the state, in each of which more than 70% of local voters backed the bond proposal on the second try.
The only way to build a new school in Idaho is for local property taxpayers to vote by a two-thirds margin to raise their own property taxes. According to a new report commissioned by the Legislature this year, Idaho faces a huge backlog in school facility maintenance, repair and construction.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said, “They don’t have many, and this just takes one away.” He said it would drive up property taxes by delaying school construction s costs rise. “I don’t believe that 35% or 39% of voters saying ‘no’ is a persuasive enough reason to take this tool away from districts,” he said.
The bill passed 43-26, drawing less support than a 2020 version that passed the House 48-21 but died in committee in the Senate. Fourteen House Republicans joined all 12 House Democrats in opposing the bill. HB 512 now moves to senators for consideration.
