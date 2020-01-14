A bill was introduced Monday to create a new, centralized repository for criminal justice data and, it is hoped, make it easier to examine trends in the system and reduce recidivism, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to introduce the Criminal Justice Integrated Data Systems Act, paving the way for a hearing later. The bill would create a new system in the state controller’s office to house data related to criminal justice in Idaho collected from local, state and federal agencies, and an 11-member council to oversee it. The data would be exempt from public disclosure on the grounds that much of it deals with personal information.
You can read Brown's full report here at postregister.com.