Dan Foreman militia bill

Sen. Dan Foreman presents SB 1056 on Feb. 27, 2023.

 Morgan McCollum/Idaho Reports

The Senate State Affairs Committee moved a bill forward Monday that would allow militias to parade in public with firearms, Ruth Brown of Idaho Reports writes.

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, sponsored Senate Bill 1056, stressing that all gun laws would still apply to anyone parading with a gun.


