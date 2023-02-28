Sen. Dan Foreman presents SB 1056 on Feb. 27, 2023.
The Senate State Affairs Committee moved a bill forward Monday that would allow militias to parade in public with firearms, Ruth Brown of Idaho Reports writes.
Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, sponsored Senate Bill 1056, stressing that all gun laws would still apply to anyone parading with a gun.
The bill would repeal a section of code that prohibits anyone other than the National Guard to parade with firearms and prohibits cities or towns from paying to arm or organize any militia.
Legislators repeatedly referenced incidents in Lewiston, when armed protesters attended a Black Lives Matter protest, and another incident in Coeur d’Alene.
Foreman argued the current statute infringes on the constitutional rights to assemble and to bear arms.
Read Brown's full story online here.
