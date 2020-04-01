Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said Tuesday he worked with stakeholders throughout the criminal justice system on the wrongful conviction compensation bill that overwhelmingly passed the Legislature, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown, and sat down with prosecutors, judges and the Idaho Attorney General's office when it got to the Senate to craft amendments to address their concerns -- and he was "blindsided" by Gov. Brad Little's veto of the bill.
Little said he admired the intent, but thought the process outlined was flawed; in his veto message, the governor said he'd work with the sponsors on a new version next year.
"I am shocked and deeply disappointed," Ricks said. "Neither the governor nor his staff expressed these concerns to me in the months we had worked on this bill. I'm struggling with the decision, because it seems as if he didn't understand the bill. The unanimous support makes it clear where my colleagues and I stand on the issue, and if the governor is sincere in working forward next year, I look forward to working with him. The sting of this veto is painful, and we feel blindsided."
Idaho is one of 15 states that provides no compensation to people wrongfully convicted and imprisoned. The bill was inspired in part by the case of Christopher Tapp, who served 20 years in prison for an eastern Idaho murder he didn't commit. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.