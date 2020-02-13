Reps. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, and Christy Zito, R-Hammett, introduced legislation this morning that’s aimed at defunding abortion providers by making any organization that performs abortions ineligible for state and local funds for any purpose, not just for performing abortions specifically. The bill contains an exception for health care providers who perform abortions in cases or rape or incest or where the mother's life is in danger, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown.
Federal funding for abortion has long been restricted under the Hyde Amendment, Brown reports, and as a result Medicaid will only pay for abortions in limited cases. However, health care providers that perform abortions for other reasons can receive Medicaid dollars to provide other health care services.
Zollinger said he is working on gathering more information on abortion providers in Idaho and how much government money they receive. He said the bill would apply to Medicaid reimbursements, so even if a health care provider that performs abortions is eligible for federal Medicaid money the intent of his bill is that the state's share would be held back. The bill was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee this morning on a party-line vote, clearing the way for a possible full hearing. The committees’ minority Democrats voted against introducing it, while all Republican members voted in favor.