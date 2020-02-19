Bill Roden has been awarded the Idaho Medal of Achievement posthumously; the award was presented to Roden’s family in a private ceremony in the governor’s office today, Gov. Brad Little announced. The Idaho Medal of Achievement recognizes Idaho citizens who have demonstrated exceptional, meritorious and inspirational service to the people of Idaho. It is the highest civilian honor Idaho bestows.
“For nearly 60 years, Bill Roden helped shape the quality of life we enjoy in Idaho,” Little said in a statement. “Bill was always generous in giving his advice and counsel to new legislators and governors, and his advice was not just welcome but needed. Those of us serving in public life aspire to what Bill represented. He was civil at all times, stood for good governance, and worked tirelessly to make Idaho a great place to live. Bill left a huge mark on Idaho that will last for generations to come. It is a privilege for me to present this award in Bill’s honor.”
Roden was an eight-term state senator and former Senate majority leader, and one of Idaho’s most prominent lawyer/lobbyists for decades. He died at in July at the age of 90. You can read Roden’s full obituary online here.