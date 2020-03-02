A bill requiring evicted tenants be given three days to move out passed the Idaho House of Representatives on a 54-14 vote today, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, called the bill a “compromise” between landlords and tenants that would create a uniform process after evictions in every county in Idaho, instead of the current system where each county has a slightly different process for how it will be handled.
This bill, HB 461, also will allow landlords to enter properties and move any belongings left behind by a tenant themselves, instead of having to call the county sheriff and hire a moving company to move the items. Seven days would be allowed for commercial tenants to move out.
Prior to debate, 21 legislators, including Ricks, declared a conflict of interest because they own rental property of some kind.
“We’ve heard a lot from landlords across the state that this is badly needed and I do encourage your green light,” Ricks said.
Objections came from Democrats, led by Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, who said the bill did not give judges enough clear authority to give residential tenants more time to move out under extenuating circumstances. Her suggested change would have made the guidelines for residential and commercial tenants the same.
Davis, who uses a wheelchair, said a three-day move out period is especially onerous for people with disabilities. You can read Carmel's full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.