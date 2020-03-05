The Idaho House passed one renter protection bill and killed another one Thursday afternoon, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. A bill from House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, requiring landlords to give at least 30 days notice if they will raise the rent or not renew the lease passed with bipartisan support. On the other hand, legislation from Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, that would require landlords to conduct a walk-through with tenants and provide an itemized receipt of costs to the tenant upon move out failed by more than 20 votes.
Wintrow said her bill had letters of approval from tenants rights groups, the Idaho Apartment Association and realtor advocacy groups and all of those groups were able to come to a compromise. She argued the legislation would resolve conflicts between renters and landlords in the increasingly tight housing market, because the combination of a walk-through and an itemized receipt would stop tenants from being overcharged so they can use their security deposits to move to a new property.
