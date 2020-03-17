The Senate has voted 22-12 in favor of HB 594, the bill to require landlords to give 30 days notice of a rent increase. "At 30 days, it has the full support of all the stakeholders," said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, the bill's Senate sponsor. "It is very market-friendly." She added that 30 days is "still very tough" for renters in the current market. "It gives renters a fighting chance of lining up housing or lining up funds before they are driven into homelessness," she said.
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, speaking in support of the bill, said, "I think it's sad that we have to legislative common courtesy here."
Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, spoke against the bill. He said he was OK with the 30-day notice for rent increases, but not also requiring notice before non-renewal of a renter's lease. When a tenant has a lease, he said, "That's how long you should expect to reside in that location," and the burden should be on the tenant to be prepared to move out, he said.
The House-passed bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little.