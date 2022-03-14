More than two years after the minimum age for smoking or vaping rose to 21 nationally, a divided Idaho House on Monday narrowly passed a bill to make state law match up; it currently still sets a minimum age of 18. The Senate-passed bill now goes to the governor’s desk.
The House voted 39-26 in favor of SB 1284, but only after much debate.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said the bill was “brought to us by the Senate who was literally saying we were crazy for trying to put some restrictions on pornography, or libraries,” and that senators are “now telling us that we can't put restrictions on pornography for children, but we can stop 18-year-olds from buying cigarettes.”
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said, “It just seems to me that if you're old enough to do adult things like vote, you ought to be able to be old enough to make choices for yourself just like all of us do. … I'm just simply saying that this bill is not necessary.”
The bill was proposed this year by the tobacco industry and supported by Idaho retailers, who said the differences between state and federal laws causes confusion and confrontation in stores. Idaho stores are subject to the federal law and have been required to sell only to those who are at least 21 since 2019.
